Morrisburg Lions move into a playoff spot

PRESCOTT – Earning two of a possible four points this past weekend, the Morrisburg Lions have moved up to eighth place in the league standings just in time for the Christmas Break. Those points were earned December 22 in Prescott as the Lions doubled the South Grenville Rangers 4-2.

A power-play goal by Aronkiawaks Rice (from Jordan Elliott) five minutes into the first period put the Lions on the scoreboard. A late goal in the final 30 seconds by Owen McMillan (Elliott, Rice) doubled Morrisburg’s lead going into the second period.

South Grenville clawed one goal back in the second period, and tied the game with a short-handed goal scored a minute-and-a-half into the third period. The Lions and Rangers sat tied 2-2 until the final six minutes of the game. Rice (from Bennett Harty and Elliott) sent the Lions back into the lead. Less than 30 seconds later, Lukas Rozon (from Ben Lapier and Justin Cyr) landed the game winner.

Rookie Jordan Elliott was playmaker of the game with three assists, and is still on the hunt for his first goal in the league. Goalie Carson Turner earned the win in goal.

The result Sunday was improved over Saturday night’s last home game of 2024 for the Lions, a 2-1 loss to the North Dundas Rockets. The Rockets scored nine minutes into the game, followed by a second goal scored 11 minutes into the second period. North Dundas led Morrisburg 2-0 until late in the period.

Ashton Adams was teed-up by Hudson Fetterly with under four minutes remaining in the period. The Lions trailed the Rockets 2-1 after 40 minutes.

A scoreless third period resulted in the 2-1 win for North Dundas. The two teams earned four minutes in penalties each in the game, which may be attributed more to what was not seen on the ice than what was.

The two points from Sunday, combined with a losing weekend for the Almonte Inferno, move Morrisburg up to eighth place in the National Capital Junior Hockey League standings, The team closes out the 2024 calendar year with a record of 7 wins, 17 losses and one OT loss for 15 points. Morrisburg is one point ahead of Almonte, and three points behind the Cumberland Castors at the break.

The Lions are now on Christmas Break, and will resume their 2024-25 season on January 4, 2025. Morrisburg opens the new year with a two game home stand, hosting the Westport Rideaus (7:15 p.m. start), and the Almonte Inferno January 5 (2:30 p.m. start.)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit

