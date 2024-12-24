This week’s headlines in The Leader – December 25, 2024

This week’s headlines from The Leader include:

Iroquois Legion Branch 370 generosity touches area charities;

Future Long Sault Parkway support under discussion;

Weighing the options of a $3 million bridge replacement;

Habitat for Humanity seeking funds for Critical Repair Program;

New legislation to allow removal of elected municipal officials;

SDG moves to expropriation for road project;

Morrisburg Lions move into a playoff spot;

SDUFC indoor Futsal results;

Gilmour on the move again;

These stories and much more in The Leader.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores today (December 24). We are a day early so you can celebrate the season with the gift of local news.

Select stories published online beginning Thursday.

From all of us at The Leader, we wish you all a Merry Christmas and the happiest of holidays.

Please note, the January 1, 2025 print edition of The Leader will be in-stores on December 31, 2024.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit

