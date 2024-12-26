New legislation to allow removal of elected municipal officials

TORONTO – New provincial legislation introduced by the Ontario government will give municipal councils the ability to remove an elected official for gross code of conduct violations.

The Municipal Accountability Act, if passed, will create a standard code of conduct for municipal councils across Ontario and standardize the integrity commissioner process for councils. Mandatory code of conduct training for members of councils and some local boards will also take effect.

Currently there is no way to remove from office an elected municipal official if they have been found to have violated the code of conduct for a community. This came to the forefront during the 2018-22 term of Ottawa city council, when then councillor Rick Chiarelli was suspended for 270 days for multiple violations to that council’s code of conduct.

“We had to make sure we got this right, which is why we worked with Ontario’s Integrity Commissioner to find the best path forward to create a standardized code of conduct process across the province,” said Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Paul Calandra. “This process will support consistent accountability across our municipalities.”

If the legislation is passed, a penalty of removing and disqualifying an elected official from office if they have been found to have seriously violated a council’s code of conduct. An elected official will only be able to be removed and disqualified from office if it is recommended by a municipality’s integrity commissioner. A second report, from the Integrity Commissioner of Ontario that agrees with the minicipal investigation is also needed. And that council must unanimously (except for council member being removed) vote to approve the measure.

Association of Municipalities of Ontario and Westport Mayor Robin Jones commended the government on the new legislation.

“Municipal councils in Ontario have asked for legislation that holds elected officials to a higher standard of accountability,” said Jones. “This bill will deliver on ensuring as members of council, we are living up to the trust that residents put in us.”?

The legislation is expected to pass at Queen’s Park in 2025.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit

