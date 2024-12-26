Iroquois Legion Branch 370 generosity touches area charities

IROQUOIS – The success of the last Catch the Ace draw at the Iroquois Legion paid dividends to area charities when last week Legion officials handed out $65,000 in donations.

“Our last Catch the Ace went right to the end, so we had a good pool of funds,” said Iroquois Legion Branch 370 Catch the Ace coordinator and Ladies Auxiliary president Sheila Holmes. On top of the $60,000 raised through Catch the Ace, $5,000 raised through Nevada break open ticket sales were added to that which meant the Legion donated a total of $65,000 to its charities of choice.

That meant that nearly twice as much was given out this year as compared to last year.

The largest donation was given to Carefor Hospice in Cornwall which received $25,000. “We’ve had so many people from here at Carefor that supporting them has become a bit of a pet project for us,” said Holmes.

Iroquois Legion Branch #370 president Darlene Riddell, said that their aim with these funds is mainly to help local organizations.

Wendy Knechtel from Carefor said that the $25,000 will be directed towards the purchase of new beds, including cuddle beds which allow someone in late stages to cuddle with loved ones.

Dundas County Hospice in Williamsburg received a donation of $5,000 which will be used to offset the cost of its services, all of which are provided free of charge.

Community Food Share received $5,000 which will support food purchases for the local food bank which is seeing more clients than ever, many of whom are working families.

House of Lazarus received $5,000 which it will use to support its backpack program that provides backpacks of food to 291 students every Friday to help ensure they have food through the weekend. The backpack program serves 14 schools, including all of the public and catholic schools within South Dundas, one daycare and one youth centre. The approximate cost of the food supply within each backpack is $5-$10 per bag.

The South Dundas Christmas Exchange received $2,500 which will help cover the cost of providing Christmas dinner food boxes for 527 people this year.

Dundas Manor received $2,000 towards its ongoing fundraising campaign to build the new Dundas Manor.

Iroquois Firefighters’ Association received $5,000. At this point they have no specific project in mind for these funds but assure everyone they will find a way to put them to good use.

J.W. MacIntosh Community Support Services received $2,500 that will be used to provide Meals on Wheels to people in need.

The Morrisburg Santa Parade was also sent a $500 cheque from these proceeds.

Beyond 21 in Cornwall was sent a $7,500 donation and Veterans House, the Andy Carswell Building, was sent a cheque for $5,000.

Beyond 21 offers day programming for adults with developmental disabilities.

Veteran’s House in Ottawa provides housing units for veterans who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.

