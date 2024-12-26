Future Long Sault Parkway support under discussion

MORRISBURG – An agreement between the Ministry of Transportation and the St. Lawrence Parks Commission may lead to changes to the Long Sault Parkway.

Last Wednesday (December 18), the Ontario government announced it was taking over direct responsibility for the Thousands Island Parkway. The scenic 39 kilometre road has been the responsibility of the SLPC since it was transferred to the Crown Agency in 1970. The agreement covers maintenance and rehabilitation for the Gananoque to Long Beach road.

The deal also includes working on an agreement for support for the Long Sault Parkway between Ingleside and Long Sault.

“This agreement will markedly improve the maintenance and operational oversight of the 1000 Islands Parkway and Long Sault Parkway,” said SLPC chair Bob Runciman.

“The enhanced agreement ensures the safety and efficiency of our road infrastructure while enabling the St. Lawrence Parks Commission to reinvest in our parks and historic attractions, benefiting both residents and visitors to our region.”

The December 18 announcement did not specify a timeline for an agreement for the Long Sault Parkway, or give a value to the 1000 Islands Parkway agreement.

In response to questions from The Leader, Tanya Blazina with the Ministry referred back to the original announcement.

“Per our news release, under an expanded memorandum of understanding, MTO will cover maintenance and infrastructure costs. We will also conduct a full review of the Parkway and provide St. Lawrence Parks Commission (SLPC) with recommendations to improve management of the corridor. Further, we will work with SLPC to develop an agreement with mutually-agreed terms and conditions to provide support for managing the Long Sault Parkway, located between Ingleside and Long Sault,” she said.

On a time line for a Long Sault Parkway deal, Blazina said, “The agreement will come into effect on the agreement signing date — once developed.”

The Long Sault Parkway is closed to vehicle traffic from November to April each year. The roadway was open year round, with winter snow removal provided by the Township of South Stormont.

Asked if the new agreement and MTO involvement with the Long Sault Parkway would mean a return to year-round use for the roadway, Blazina responded to direct those questions to the SLPC.

