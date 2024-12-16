Obituary – Elaine Baker

Passed away peacefully at the Ottawa General Hospital on Saturday, December 14, 2024, Elaine Baker of Iroquois, age 67. Loving companion of Wayne Barkley. Loving mother of Laura Yates (David Cross) of Morewood and Susan Coombes (Neil) of South Mountain. Dear sister of Brenda Baker of Morrisburg, Rosemary Baker (Ron Smith) of Ottawa and Shawn Baker (Dorothy) of Morrisburg. Elaine will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Jenna, Pamela and Brandon Yates, Andrew Perkins (Renee Hoyte), Marissa Pietersma (William), Mitchell Perkins, Wylie and Cason Coombes, Thomas Cleveland and her great-grandson Landon Baker. She was predeceased by her parents Harold and Mary Baker (nee Lapierre). She is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A Legion Ladies Auxilliary Service will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion in Morrisburg on Saturday, December 28th at 1 p.m. with a reception to follow. Spring interment of cremated remains will be at Knight’s Cemetery in Inkerman. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

