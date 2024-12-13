Obituary – Carolyn Abrams

Passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, December 12, 2024, Carolyn Abrams (nee Young) of Morrisburg, age 71. Loving wife of Raymond Abrams for 54 years. Loving mother of Tammy Abrams of Brockville, Leisa Fawcett (Wendell Freake) of Riverside Heights and Michael Abrams (Fei Fei) of Taiwan. Dear sister of Doris Marshall (Morris) of Brockville. Carolyn will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Wyatt McCurdy, Spencer Fawcett, Trent Fawcett, Cooper Hawkins and Nicole Freake. She was predeceased by her parents Arthur and Agnes Young (nee Murray), her sisters Valerie Patrick and Nancy Preece and her brother Keith Young. She is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A graveside interment service will be held in the spring at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Cemetery in Cardinal. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

