Obituary – Donald Craig

Morrisburg O.P.P. Officer for 22 years- Retired

Passed away peacefully at the Brockville General Hospital with his three daughters by his side, on Sunday, December 15, 2024, Don Craig of Morrisburg, age 86. Beloved husband of the late Janice Craig (nee Roberts) for 61 years. Loving father of Marnie James (Geoff) of Embrun, Corrinne Tupper (Derek) of Morrisburg and Vicki Oevering (Paul) of Brockville. Don will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Craig (Nicole), Caitlin (Grant), Colin (Erica), Sarah (Kevin), Taylor (Jon) and great-grandchildren Leah, Quinn, Caleb, Carson, Aiden and Everitt. He was predeceased by his parents Everard and Bessie Craig (nee Balkwill) and his brother Frank Craig. He is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

There will be no visitation or funeral service. Inurnment of cremated remains will be at Iroquois Point Cemetery. Donations to the South Dundas Food Bank or the charity of your choice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

