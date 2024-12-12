A Christmas Jubilee leaves crowd cheering

MORRISBURG – St. James Anglican Church was packed on Sunday afternoon, December 1, as the Orchestre symphonique des jeunes de la Montérégie, under the direction of Maestro Georges-Etienne d’Entremont, presented a concert of some of the best loved classical music and Christmas music, in ‘A Christmas Jubilee.’ Joined by talented local Mezzo-Soprano, Margaret Whisselle, the musicians, aged 14 to 25, presented a programme which left the crowd deeply moved and cheering.

Presented by Tilted Steeple Productions, in collaboration with the Anglican Parish of South Dundas, Isabelle Delage introduced the young artists and their conductor/music director, thanking them all for bringing their wonderful music back to St. James. She also let the audience know that all the proceeds from this event would be going to local Outreach programmes, including Community Food Share.

From the Symphony’s first number, the audience was enchanted. The church soared with the familiar, yet stirring ‘Die Fledermaus’ by Strauss, then the powerful Glinka overture ‘Ruslan and Lyudmila.’ The young musicians handled the demands of the music with energy, enthusiasm and true mastery. Then they were joined by soprano Margaret Whisselle, who, backed by the full orchestra, sang an aria from Mozart’s ‘Die Zauberflote’ thrilling everyone with the range and versatility of her voice. And what would a symphony concert be without some Beethoven! ‘Leonore No. 3’ was a bravura performance.

Maestro d’Entremont announced that the audience could now join the musicians by singing some of the most beloved carols of the Christmas season, ranging from ‘Silent Night’ to ‘Joy to the World.’ The crowd responded with great enthusiasm.

And then it was the crack of a whip, and a rousing rendition of Leroy Anderson’s ‘Sleigh Ride’. (Loved the “whinny” at the end, trumpeter!) Margaret rejoined the musicians for Bellini’s ‘Norma’, a piece which once again showed how accomplished a performer she truly is. The young performers themselves cheered her. And then the Maestro directed us all as we joined the musicians, clapping out the rhythms of Strauss’ ‘Radetsky March.’

For their finale, the Symphony was joined by members of the Seaway Valley Singers, and other music lovers as the Jubilee Choir to perform that classic and beloved piece, forever associated with the joys of Christmas, Handel’s Hallelujah Chorus from the ‘Messiah’. It was a powerful and moving collaboration.

This was the finale, but there was no way the cheering audience would permit these extraordinary young artists to leave without an encore. Mestro d’Entremont and his 50 person orchestra obliged with a rousing rendition of Leroy Anderson’s ‘A Christmas Festival,’ which celebrated many of the greatest songs of the season. The audience again leaped to its feet to cheer.

Judging by the talents of these young people in the Orchestre symphonique des jeunes de la Montérégie on December 1, at St. James, the future of music, classical to modern, is assured. What a grand afternoon.

