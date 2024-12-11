This week’s headlines in The Leader – December 11, 2024

December 11, 2024 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Draft budget proposes nearly 12 per cent tax increase;
  • Morrisburg celebrates the season in style;
  • SDG settles on 4.89 per cent tax increase;
  • Water rate increase approved for 2025;
  • Ship salvage planned this week;
  • Runciman reappointed Parks Commission chair;
  • Editorial – Do Better;
  • St. Lawrence Seaway improvements announced;
  • Losses add up for Morrisburg Jr. C Lions;
  • Charity Classic Hockey game raises over $9,000 for charity;
  • These stories and much more in The Leader.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories are published online beginning Thursdays.

Attention print subscribers of The Leader, your copy of the print edition is available for pick-up in our office at 41 Main Street in Morrisburg during the duration of the Canada Post strike.

