Obituary – Judy Veinotte

Passed away peacefully at the Cornwall Community Hospital on Saturday, December 7, 2024, Judy Veinotte (nee Dickson) of Morrisburg, age 86. Beloved wife of the late Harland Veinotte for 68 years. Mother of Brian (Arla), Randy (Cindy), Don (Laurie), Terry (Krista) of Morrisburg and Scott (Kate) of Chesterville. Dear sister of Alice Jarvis of Iroquois. Judy will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Lance (Adrienne), Shawntel (Christopher), Jessica (Gabe), Karrie (Luke), Kelsey (Tom), Kaitlin (Kurtis), Cole, Christyn, Conor (Caitlyn), Liam and Gavin, and by her great-grandchildren Emily, Maddison, Thomas, Jorja, Kaydyn, Westyn, Charlie, Noella, Hannah, Jackson, Carter and Hinley. She was predeceased by her parents Murray and Verna Dickson (nee Nicholson), her daughter Heather, her great-grandsons Oliver and Ethan Tucker, her sisters Sandra Burns and Linda McMillan and her brothers Glen, Dorland, Donald and Gerry Dickson. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home, Williamsburg, on Sunday, December 22nd from 2-4 p.m. Funeral service will be held at Lakeshore Drive United Church in Morrisburg on Monday, December 23rd at 11 a.m. A reception will follow at the Royal Canadian Legion in Morrisburg. Private interment will be at Fairview Cemetery in Mariatown. Donations to Dundas County Hospice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

