Council considers spending $4.5 M on plazas

MORRISBURG – Every municipal council has its own defining project, and it became apparent at the November 27 committee of the whole council meeting that infrastructure improvements at the Morrisburg and Iroquois Plazas could be this council’s magnum opus.

Because the Municipality of South Dundas is responsible for the ownership and maintenance of the parking lots, sidewalks, and canopy infrastructure at both the Morrisburg and Iroquois Plazas, including overseeing snow removal, waste management, upkeep of the structures, and addressing any necessary repairs or improvements to infrastructure, much of which has reached the end of its lifespan, there is a need to take action.

South Dundas director of parks, recreation and facilities, David Jansen outlined a plan of action to continue to work towards the $4.5 million end goal to bring the infrastructure at the two plazas “back up to the best quality we can.”

“This is a multi-year process,” said Jansen.

Because Mayor Jason Broad and Councillor Cole Veinotte both have family members who own plaza properties, the two declared conflict of interest and left the other three council members to discuss the issue.

“The municipality has inherited this infrastructure,” said South Dundas deputy mayor Marc St. Pierre. “In my opinion, over the years it has deteriorated to the point where we now have to make a decision on repairing this infrastructure.”

“I’d like to see these projects done in our term,” said South Dundas councillor Danielle Ward, considering borrowing the money to fund the projects to get them completed.

“I don’t want to phase them,” she said. “Just do one project. Be done with it. Do the next project. Be done with it.”

Looking to the future of the plazas she said: “I don’t think the municipality should be owning them.”

“Perhaps we take on the debt, and the debt repayment comes from the stores,” said Ward. “The municipality pays for it upfront, and they pay us back.” She then went even further suggesting downloading the ownership of the parking lot, canopy and sidewalk to the store owners.

“I would not like to drag this out for a four to six year period,” said St. Pierre. “I’d rather do it in two to three years.”

“We’d like to see both plazas done in our term, or if not done, at least well underway,” agreed South Dundas councillor Tom Smyth.

Because the Iroquois Plaza infrastructure is more straightforward, Jansen said that it might be possible to get it tendered and maybe even completed in 2025.

Morrisburg needs significant design work completed in 2025 before that project is ready for tender.

South Dundas Manager of water and wastewater operations Denis Villeneuve explained that the water and sewer services which presently run through the middle of the plaza will instead be taken around the outside of the buildings.

Moving these projects forward hinges on 2025 budget deliberations which are set to begin later this week.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit

