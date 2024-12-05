100 Men support their community

MORRISBURG: “We care about our community and about those things which make life better in our area,” said Scott Corden, on the executive of 100 Men and the MC for the Wednesday, November 27 gathering of local participants at the Morrisburg Legion.

After a gap following COVID lock-downs, 100 Men has returned, and is fully supporting very worthy groups and organizations in the community.

Ten different organizations set up displays and addressed the men who came out to show their support: several men who could not attend still saw that their cheques were donated to the organizing committee.

The members of the 100 Men committee, who chaired the gathering, are Scott Corden, Mark Lewis, Jack Barkley, Wally Baker, Doug Jarvis, Nick Lee, Chuck Irvine and Miles Harrison.

“We hope to be responsive to what our community wants and needs,” Scott said. “Our goals with tonight’s event are to re-introduce the concept of 100 Men, to make significant financial contributions to supportive and hard working groups, and to raise awareness of the needs of people in South Dundas.” With well over $9,000 raised, 100 Men was able to help support three charitable groups in the community. Even those organizations which did not receive direct funding Wednesday night still gained valuable exposure to many in the community – which often leads to support down the road.

Dundas County Hospice received $5,000 to support their programs based on “caring and compassion” as their volunteers assist palliative patients and their families at a very difficult time. The Hospice group works to bridge gaps in services to improve the quality of life for those who turn to them for help.

The House of Lazarus received $3,000, to help them purchase a computer, a printer, and to create viable links to services through the internet. The House of Lazarus helps some of this area’s most vulnerable individuals and families by providing a warming centre and addressing housing and food security. Volunteers work to connect people to other services and organizations which could help them but may exist outside this immediate area.

The Morrisburg Waterfront Committee, which is fundraising for a multi-use sports pad, received $1,100 from 100 Men. The sports pad will provide basketball, ball hockey, tennis, outdoor skating and even pickle ball. This group’s hope is to create a “dynamic and vibrant space which will bring people together. Recreation is essential for the health and well-being of our community.”

At the end of the evening, the men who participated were thanked for making a true difference for many in need, and for being part of such a giving community.

