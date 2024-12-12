Losses add up for Lions

MORRISBURG – The losses continue to add up for the Morrisburg Lions as they fell in both games over the past weekend. The Lions were in Westport against the Rideaus Friday night (December 6) and at home hosting the St. Isidore Eagles Saturday.

The Lions were without forward Bennett Harty and defenceman Owen Fetterly, both out serving the first of three game suspensions each due to penalties earned previously.

Morrisburg got off to a good start in Westport as team captain Ben Lapier notched his 12th goal of the season on an early Lions power play. Newcomers Lukas Rozon and Callum Stevenson assisted Lapier’s goal, which was the only goal for the team in the game.

The Lions held the 1-0 lead until a power-play goal by the Rideaus with under three minutes left in the period, tied the game. A go-ahead goal by the Rideaus with under two minutes left in the period saw Westport take the lead. The team scored four more unanswered goals, two in the second period, two in the third period. Westport defeated Morrisburg 6-1.

Morrisburg found themselves trailing 2-0 midway through the first period with the Eagles, but a solid offensive effort by Justin Cyr tied the game with under four minutes left in the frame. Cyr’s first goal of the night was on the Lions’ power-play assisted by Ashton Adams. The second, from Hudson Fetterly, three minutes later. A late goal in the period restored the Eagles lead. Morrisburg trailed St. Isidore 3-2 at the break.

Lapier tied the game five minutes into the second period (from Callum Stevenson and Rozon), but the Eagles responded with a pair of goals to extend their lead to 5-3.

St. Isidore added a sixth goal early in the third period, before trading goals with Lapier. Rozon set up Lapier on another power-play goal four minutes into the third period, followed by St. Isidore scoring minutes later. Not giving up, a breakaway by Lapier resulted in an unassisted goal for Morrisburg, cutting the Lions’ deficit to two goals. One more by the Eagles sealed the team’s fate, losing 8-5.

The loss, Morrisburg’s third in a row, combined with South Grenville Rangers’ win Sunday over the Almonte Inferno moves the Lions back into the National Capital Junior Hockey League basement. The team’s 4-13-1 record has them tied for points with the Rangers (11 points each) with South Grenville having three games in hand.

The Lions travel to Prescott to take on the Rangers December 14, and return home on December 15 to host the Rideaus at 2:15 p.m.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit

