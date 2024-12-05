Obituary – Gary Hess

June 23, 1952 - December 3, 2024

December 5, 2024 Editor Obituaries

Passed away peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, Gary Hess of Williamsburg, age 72.  Loving father of Corey Hess (Sarah) and Nicholas Hess (Maya), both of Stouffville.  Dear brother of Connie Hess of Williamsburg.  Dear companion of Brenda Murphy of Williamsburg.  He was predeceased by his parents Francis and Edith Hess (nee Spofford).

Funeral Arrangements

A Lions Club Memorial Service will be held at Cedar Glen Golf Club on Saturday, December 7th at 2 p.m. with a reception to follow.  Donations to the Winchester District Memorial Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family.  If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”.  Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Since you’re here…

… Thanks for reading this article. Local news is important. We hope that you continue to support local news in your community by reading The Leader, online and in print. Please consider subscribing to the print edition of the newspaper. Click here to subscribe today.

Subscribe to Email Alerts

Enter your email address to subscribe to Email Alerts and receive notifications of new posts by email whenever The Leader publishes new content on our website.