Obituary – Gary Hess

Passed away peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, Gary Hess of Williamsburg, age 72. Loving father of Corey Hess (Sarah) and Nicholas Hess (Maya), both of Stouffville. Dear brother of Connie Hess of Williamsburg. Dear companion of Brenda Murphy of Williamsburg. He was predeceased by his parents Francis and Edith Hess (nee Spofford).

Funeral Arrangements

A Lions Club Memorial Service will be held at Cedar Glen Golf Club on Saturday, December 7th at 2 p.m. with a reception to follow. Donations to the Winchester District Memorial Hospital would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

