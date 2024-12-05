Heart-warming production of Miracle on 34th Street

MORRISBURG – Even the Grinch himself would fall in love with ‘Miracle on 34th Street’, the wonderful Christmas show now on stage at Upper Canada Playhouse. Filled with music, laughter and all the magic of the season, this is a show for all ages, a production that proves “We must always look for the good in everyone.”

Staged on a remarkable, revolving set created by Playhouse technical director Sean Free, this play can whisk audiences from the open streets of 1940s New York to the halls of Macy’s department store, even to a stern courtroom. The versatile, talented cast often heralded new locations through classic Christmas songs and some exuberant dancing, and was perfectly happy when the audience sometimes sang along with them.

The story is a beloved one. Kris Kringle, a Macy’s department store “Santa” (under orders from the ambitious manager to “move Macy’s inventory”), suddenly makes it clear that he really is Santa. And he intends to do what is right – “Christmas is not about pushing toys. It’s about giving.” After all, on his Macy’s employment form, he lists his birth place as the North Pole, and Prancer, Dancer, Comet and the rest of the reindeer as his relations. And all around him, the true spirit of the season spreads out, touching even the hardest, and most cynical hearts. “Faith is believing in things when common sense tell you not to.”

Even young Susan, whose business minded mother (smarting from a divorce), has told her never to believe in “Prince Charmings or happily ever afters” slowly comes to believe – and it changes her world. As does their next door neighbour, Fred, who hopes to touch the hearts of both mother and daughter.

In this cynical world, Kris ultimately goes on trial as “psychotic,” facing incarceration in a mental institution. The audience cheered when the Elves defiantly shouted they would strike if he was fired and locked up. And when those same young Elves held up a sign inviting the crowd to “Boo!” the prosecutors, everyone was happy to oblige. And, as part of the fun of this classic tale, just wait until the US Postal Service gets involved in the case!

With Daniel Michael Karpenchuk as Kris Kringle, an adult cast assuming multiple roles, local children as elves and in the shared role of young Susan, and talented musicians filling the hall with music, it was truly a magical production. At the end, when the Jolly Gentleman in Red, came through the crowd to join the cast on stage, the audience rose to its feet cheering. This was Santa. No doubt about it. Miracles really do happen.

‘Miracle on 34th Street’ runs at Upper Canada Playhouse until December 15. Don’t miss out on the joy. After all, “Imagination is a place you can go to – any time you want!”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit

