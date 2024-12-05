Obituary – Doris Stewart

Peacefully at the Dundas Manor in Winchester on Monday, December 2, 2024. Doris Stewart (nee Moorehead) of Iroquois, at the age of 98. Dearly beloved wife of the late Clinton Stewart and dear companion of Lorne Strader of Brinston. She was predeceased by her parents Ray and Eva Moorehead (nee Whitteker) and her sister Norma Casselman. Doris will be fondly remembered by several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Iroquois on Friday, December 6th from 10 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Donations to the Dundas Manor or the Spruce Haven Cemetery would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit

