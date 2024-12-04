Obituary – Andy (Andre) Tschoumy

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Andre Tschoumy, formerly of Iroquois.

Andy passed away holding the hands of and surrounded by family members, Wednesday, November 27. Andy was pre-deceased by his parents, Leon and Aimee, his wife Jean (Geesien) and his son Jim.

A long time employee of Caldwell Linen Mills, Andy was a loving son, husband, grandfather and great grandfather.

He loved nature and being out in it, whether hunting, fishing or just absorbing the sun and shadows of every day.

He loved garage and auction sales, or taking time to reminisce with friends and neighbours over coffee.

In his latter years, you would find dad, cup of tea in hand (maybe a slice of pie), sitting on the back deck of their homestead, waiting for one of those spectacular sunsets to appear.

Born in Switzerland, Andy had a deep affection for mountains and their power & mysteries. He was a part time artist who explored the outdoors through his painting.

His sense of humour was reflected in his laugh and a twinkle in his eye.

He and Jean were very proud of their six children, Linda, Jimmy, Wendy, Nancy, Jeff and Andre. Family get together will be held in the spring.

So when tomorrow starts without me, Don’t think we’re apart, For everytime you think of me, I’m right there in your heart.

