This week’s headlines in The Leader – December 4, 2024

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:
- Council considers spending $4.5 M on plazas;
- External forces push SDG 2025 tax increase near five per cent;
- 100 Men support their community;
- New soy processor to open in Morrisburg in 2026;
- Ship still stuck;
- Province offers relief for municipal OPP bills;
- Editorial – Compromise needed to settle strike;
- Jr. Lions move up in the standings;
- Heart-warming production of Miracle on 34th Street;
- These stories and many others in the print edition of The Leader.
Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories are published online beginning Thursday.
A reminder to print edition subscribers, during the Canada Post strike action you may pick up your copy of The Leader at our office (41 Main Street, Morrisburg.)