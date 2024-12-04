This week’s headlines in The Leader – December 4, 2024

December 4, 2024 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Council considers spending $4.5 M on plazas;
  • External forces push SDG 2025 tax increase near five per cent;
  • 100 Men support their community;
  • New soy processor to open in Morrisburg in 2026;
  • Ship still stuck;
  • Province offers relief for municipal OPP bills;
  • Editorial – Compromise needed to settle strike;
  • Jr. Lions move up in the standings;
  • Heart-warming production of Miracle on 34th Street;
  • These stories and many others in the print edition of The Leader.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories are published online beginning Thursday.

A reminder to print edition subscribers, during the Canada Post strike action you may pick up your copy of The Leader at our office (41 Main Street, Morrisburg.)

