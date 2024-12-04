This week’s headlines in The Leader – December 4, 2024

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

Council considers spending $4.5 M on plazas;

External forces push SDG 2025 tax increase near five per cent;

100 Men support their community;

New soy processor to open in Morrisburg in 2026;

Ship still stuck;

Province offers relief for municipal OPP bills;

Editorial – Compromise needed to settle strike;

Jr. Lions move up in the standings;

Heart-warming production of Miracle on 34th Street;

These stories and many others in the print edition of The Leader.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories are published online beginning Thursday.

A reminder to print edition subscribers, during the Canada Post strike action you may pick up your copy of The Leader at our office (41 Main Street, Morrisburg.)

