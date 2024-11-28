Morris Glen months ahead of schedule

MORRISBURG – Because November 22 was National Housing Day, City of Cornwall officials held a tour of their ongoing project – a 17 unit expansion at Morris Glen Court and those in attendance heard some good news.

“To date, we’re two months ahead of schedule,” Giuseppe (Joe) Bartolo, President – Development & Construction for DC&F Corp. contractor for the 17 unit three storey building. “Every thing’s going quite well,” he added.

Now weather tight with windows installed, the building is full of area trades people working towards the common goal of completion.

Cladding and exterior work that will visually transform the outside of the building are planned for early in the new year.

On track for completion in the latter part of February/early March the plan is for the DC&F to turn over the building, fit for habitation, in the spring, to the City which handles leasing arrangements.

City officials expect that once the building is turned over to them it will only take 30-35 days for them to have the building fully occupied.

The City of Cornwall owns and operates the Morris Glen Court building for the United Counties of SDG through a shared services agreement.

“Any housing in the region is a benefit to all of us,” said South Dundas mayor Jason Broad.

“This is a great partnership we are very proud to be part of, regardless of where it sits in SDG,” said Cornwall mayor Justin Towndale.

“It was just two years ago that the Minister (of Municipal Affairs and Housing Steve Clark) made the official funding announcement for this project and now we’re only a few short months away from it being completed,” added Broad. “That’s pretty incredible.”

Bartolo credited good weather and a great working relationship with city and municipal officials for allowing the project to move forward in a “nice progressive manner.”

