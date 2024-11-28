Morrisburg Jr. Lions win big on the road

ALMONTE – After earning three out of four possible points last weekend, the Morrisburg Lions concluded their latest road trip with a 10-4 win over the Almonte Inferno on November 23.

The Lions’ struggled with goal scoring due to a string of injuries early in the season. Now as players return, and new additions fill out the roster spots, the team effort Saturday night resulted in seven different players finding the back of the net against the seventh place Inferno.

That scoring effort started at the half-way mark of the first period as Callum Stevenson (from Lukas Rozon and Ben Lapier) put the Lions on the scoreboard. Five minutes later, Bennett Harty (from Ashton Adams) made it a 2-0 game for Morrisburg.

The Lions defence took their eye off the puck early in the second period, resulting in a pair of goals scored against them in 58 seconds, tying the game 2-2.

Penalty issues continued in the second period, as Lions’ players were nabbed five times in 10 minutes, offering the Inferno four power-play opportunities – all which were successfully killed off by the Lions. One of the power-plays was a full two minutes of five-on-three hockey.

Things settled down in the final five minutes of the period. A big scoring effort from Rozon, Adams, and Stevenson restored Morrisburg’s lead by the end of the period. Rozon (from Lapier and Stevenson) sent the Lions ahead, while Adams (from Jordan Elliott) and Stevenson (Rozon, Lapier) added to the lead.

The Lions kept dousing cold water on the Inferno’s game plan in the third period, scoring five goals.

Rozon, Lapier, Adams (power-play), Shamus McDonald, and Monty DeJong, each found the back of the net. Two final goals by Almonte could not overcome the substantial lead by Morrisburg, ending in the 10-4 win. Goalie Nick Lyon earned his third win of the season, stopping 43 of 47 shots he faced.

Midway through the regular season, the Lions still remain in the basement of the National Capital Junior Hockey League with a record of four wins, 12 losses and one overtime loss for nine points.

The Lions play two games at home this weekend. They host the South Grenville Rangers Saturday night (November 30) in a crucial game for the both teams. The Lions and Rangers are tied in points at the bottom of the league standings, with South Grenville having a game in hand. Puck drop for Saturday’s game is 7:30 p.m.

Morrisburg hosts county rivals, the North Dundas Rockets Sunday afternoon (December 1) as the Lions look to avenge their close 5-4 overtime loss two weeks ago. Sunday’s game starts at 2:15 p.m.

