Hope and Joy – Miracle on 34th Street at Playhouse

MORRISBURG: One character loudly and cynically announces to a packed court, “Happily ever after just doesn’t exist.”

However, a wonderful, magical production coming to Upper Canada Playhouse will soon prove to everyone that hope and joy and all the wonders of Christmas most certainly do exist. All we have to do is believe.

‘Miracle on 34th Street,’ on stage at the Playhouse from November 28 to December 15, brings a timeless story and outstanding actors together to create a Christmas show that will delight young and old. Celebrate the season at the theatre enjoying one of the most famous of Yuletide tales.

Set in the 1940s, in New York city, an elderly Macy’s department store Santa, Mr Kris Kringle, claims that he is, in truth, the real Santa Claus. Though she originally had doubts, a young girl, Susan, starts to believe, especially as the city begins to fill with Christmas spirit. However, there are many cynical, crotchety New Yorkers. In almost no time at all, Kris finds himself before a disbelieving court, forced to prove he is truly, the one and only Santa… or face being locked up as a lunatic. Will a Christmas miracle actually happen? As director Donnie Bowes said, “There is just something about this show that fills you with great spirits. Faith is believing in something even when common sense tells you not to. This show is filled with hope and joy: it’s a wonderful production for all ages.”

With its exuberant cast of singers, actors, dancers and musicians, ‘Miracle on 34th Street’ is performed on a special set designed by Sean Free, with 40s costumes by Alex Amini. Among the cast members are several local children, a “wonderful added attraction.” Sharing the role of Susan are young performers Kate Morrell and Payschence Sheldrick. The Christmas Elves will be played by Arley Jones, Camden Millard, Kiero Tyo, Rachel Bolton, Asa Bolton and Kamryn Loverin.

The adult performers are equally extraordinary in this production. In the central role of Kris Kringle is Daniel Michael Karpenchuk, who actually performed the role, to much acclaim, in a Playhouse production some years ago. Joining him are Rita Dottor ( musical director for this show), the popular Sweeney MacArthur, and from the Playhouse’s hit production of ‘A Christmas Carol’, Alison MacKay, Chris George, Robert Clarke and Jess Vandenberg (who is also the choreographer). The cast is rounded out by local actors and noted musicians, Connor Veinotte and Caitlyn Acheson.

“It is a joy to work with such multi-talented actors and musicians who can make a story come alive in so many different ways,” said Bowes. With music and dance and all the joys of a timeless Christmas story, this show that will warm hearts and bring home the magic of this special season.

