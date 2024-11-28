Editorial – Think local in this season of giving

The month leading up to the Christmas holidays is traditionally the time of year that Canadians give more to charity. Nationally, more than one-third of all charitable giving happens in the four weeks before Christmas. This rings especially true in South Dundas, where area service groups and many individuals help support a number of initiatives, where and when they can. We are all fortunate to live in a generous community.

For many people, this year has been more difficult than the last few. We are a couple of years into what the experts have coined an “affordability crisis,” and the effects are wearing on many Canadians. Rent is still expensive. Groceries continue to be expensive. Fuel is still expensive. All of these things drag on people’s wallets. Everything is high, except wages, which for many people have not increased in proportion to the inflationary increases. The ever-daunting decision of choosing between groceries and bills remains present for many.

That need is being felt here, like everywhere else in Canada. Food banks from coast to coast are reporting higher-than-average client need, including our local food bank, Community Food Share. Registration for the South Dundas Christmas Exchange is also up. And this year, there are over 145 children registered for the Lions Club’s Angel Tree program in South Dundas. According to Statistics Canada census data, South Dundas has about 1,350 children 12 or younger—that means nearly one in nine children (11 per cent) are registered in our community. Think about that—one in nine kids, and that does not include teenagers. Things are tough out there for many families.

In recent weeks, there have been announcements from the provincial and federal governments of rebates to individuals and families, and a sales tax holiday on some items you purchase. A sales tax holiday is not much better than a tax credit. It is great if you have the money, but it will do you no good if you do not have the money to spend in the first place. The rebate cheques will arrive in early 2025 or maybe next spring—another effort that will not help with this Christmas-time.

Not all is grim, because this is a generous community, and this is the giving season. In past years, when the rallying cry has been to help with donations and support for worthy causes, South Dundas residents have answered it. We are sounding this call in 2024 as local organizations need your help—if you can afford to do so. Please consider donating to the South Dundas Christmas Exchange, which helps families and individuals enjoy a meal in the season. Or support the Angel Tree, which works with the Christmas Exchange and helps ensure there are presents under the tree December 25 for kids. Or consider supporting Community Food Share and their programs. By contributing to a local charity, you keep your donation in your home community: it is a pretty good feeling to know you have possibly helped out a neighbour.

