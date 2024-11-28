South Dundas to see a 9.6 per cent increase in OMPF for 2025

MORRISBURG – An increase in provincial funding to the Ontario Municipal Partnership Fund will pay off for local municipalities in 2025, including South Dundas.

The OMPF is the province’s main funding support to municipalities and has no specific allocation requirements. It, along with municipal taxation, forms the majority of the funding for municipal budgets. The Ministry of Finance announced November 22 an increase of $100 million to the fund for 2025.

For the second year in a row, South Dundas is a net winner with a 9.6 per cent increase to $1.41 million in 2025. That is an increase of $135,700 to municipal revenue, the second highest in the area.

Only North Glengarry will receive a higher increase than SDG Counties, a 10.1 per cent increase to $2.43 million in 2025. North Dundas, North Glengarry, and South Stormont all saw their OMPF funding decrease from 2023 to 2024. Those cuts were reversed in 2025 due to changes in the funding formula and the additional funding from the province.

North Dundas will see a 14.9 per cent increase to $1.09 million from the province in 2025, while South Stormont sees a 2.44 per cent increase in funding to $999,400. North Stormont also sees an 8.65 per cent increase in its funding to $588,400 in 2025.

For the past five years, the United Counties of Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry has seen its OMPF amount cut by an average of 15 per cent per year as more funding is sent to lower-tier municipalities. That trend accelerates for 2025, with a 17.6 per cent drop, cutting provincial funding for the county to just $429,400.

Around the region, neighbours Edwardsburgh-Cardinal will receive 13.4 per cent more in provincial funding for 2025, up to $777,800.

Prescott will get an 8.1 per cent bump to $1.74 million, and Brockville will see a 3.87 per cent increase to $1.58 million.

The City of Cornwall, which saw a two per cent cut in 2024, will receive a 3.1 per cent increase in 2025. The city will get $4.7 million from the province.

“Municipalities are critical partners in delivering important local services and we will continue working together to build more homes, support economic growth and strengthen Ontario’s communities in a way that is sustainable and responsible,” said Finance Minister Peter Bethlynfalvy.

The funding formula takes into account the number of households in a municipality, property value assessments, the amount of farm land available and in production in a municipality, and Statistics Canada data on average incomes and the ability for the tax base to support municipal operations. Residential housing growth also factors into the funding calculations.

