Officials tour Morris Glen expansion for National Housing Day

MORRISBURG – Municipal officials were on hand Friday (November 22) for a tour of the Morris Glen housing expansion in Morrisburg. The tour, led by project contractor DC&F, is in recognition of National Housing Day. November 22 has been observed by the federal government since 2000 to draw attention to housing issues and homelessness in Canada.

The Morris Glen expansion is an $8.8 million project to build 17 new rental units at the current site. Twelve of the units will have a subsidized rental price, while the other five units will be at market rate. Four of the five ground floor units will be barrier-free.

The project was funded, in-part, by nearly $1.7 million from the fifth phase of the Social Services Relief Fund by the Ontario government that was announced in 2022. Another $575,000 of the project is funded by the City of Cornwall’s Department of Human Services’ Social Housing Regeneration Reserve. The city will finance the balance of the project, or about $6.5 million. Cornwall operates social housing in SDG Counties through the Shared Services Agreement between the two governments.

The Morris Glen project is expected to be completed by Fall 2025.

