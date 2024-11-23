Obituary – David Lewis

Passed away peacefully at home on Friday, November 22, 2024, David Lewis of Morrisburg, age 62. Loving husband of Susan Lewis (nee Zyp) for 38 years. Loving father of Tom (Melissa) of Glencoe, Tyler (Stephany) of Morrisburg and Joshua (Sheila) of Cornwall. Much loved son of Beatrice Lewis (late Acil) of Dundela. Dear brother of Carmen Lewis of Dundela. Dear brother-in-law of Kenny Zyp (Susan) of Wardsville and Karen Zyp of Nassau, Bahamas. David will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Dawson, Lukas, Arizona, Cheyenne, Brady, Brodie, Haylee, Nevaeh and Dominick. He was predeceased by his mother and father-in-law Hank and Lena Zyp and his grandson Brandon.

Funeral Arrangements

A Celebration of David’s life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion in Morrisburg on Tuesday, November 26th from 1-3 p.m. Donations to the Dundas County Hospice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

