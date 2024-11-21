Morrisburg and District Lions Club celebrate 75 years of dedicated service

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MORRISBURG – It was truly a gala occasion, November 16, 2024, as 150 Lions and guests filled the Morrisburg Legion to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Morrisburg and District Lions Club.

Dinner was prepared and served by the Auxiliary. With Lion Wayne Domanko serving as Master of Ceremonies, president Lion Linda Robinson welcomed everyone to this very special event.

Joining the club for this important occasion were District A4 Governor, Roxanne Backes, MP Eric Duncan, MPP Nolan Quinn, Mayor Jason Broad, and representatives from many other area Lions clubs. Lions “serve” and “support,” and the Morrisburg Lions have been a vital and needed force in this community for all of those 75 years.

As Mayor Broad expressed it, “Your commitment to serving those in South Dundas has made a positive impact, and your hard work, compassion and commitment continues to inspire others…Here’s to many more years of service and community strength.”

In 1949, actually on November 16, the club was re-chartered with the Cornwall Lions Club acting as their sponsor. Lionism has been a powerful force in this community, and Lions members have devoted years of hard work to projects like the local hospital, hospices, CHEO, Foodbanks, sports and playground facilities, and fund raisers for many, many worthy organizations. One of their current, key, and ongoing projects, is the beautification of the Morrisburg waterfront.

Following an entertaining monologue by comedian and radio host, Dan Allaire, the Lions continued their tradition of supporting this community. However, very special recognition was first given to Linda Robinson, honoured with a Melvin Jones Fellow Award, and to Keith Robinson presented with a Life Membership. Wayne Domanko received the President’s award: appreciation awards were also given to Linda and Barry Henderson, Jane Domanko and Jeff Wilcox.

The Lions then presented $20,000 in donations to local groups. The Earl Baker multi-use pad and the Morrisburg Golf club each received $5,000. Donations of $2,500 were made to the Children’s Treatment Centre, J.W. MacIntosh Community Support Services, Dundas Manor, and Community Food Share.

It was a memorable anniversary for a Lions club that has always done its very best for the people of this community. As Lion Linda Robinson put it, “Our club has a proud history over the last 75 years, and we look forward to further opportunities to Serve.”

