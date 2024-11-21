Stampville Road marked for potential transfer – study

CORNWALL – A long-awaited road rationalization study was presented to SDG Counties council, which if approved, will see South Dundas assume ownership of another county road.

The study looked at 20 roads in SDG, 10 currently owned by the counties and 10 owned by the lower-tier municipality. In South Dundas, two were considered: County Road 40, and Irish Headline Road.

A total of five roads were recommended in the study for a change of ownership, four downloaded to the lower-tier municipalities, while one road is recommended to be uploaded to the Counties.

In South Dundas, the study recommended downloading CR 40, which runs between CR 16/Brinston Road at Stampville, 2.4 kilometres west to CR 1.

According to the study, CR 40, also known as Stampville Road, is classified as a local road by SDG due to the number of residential properties along the road.

Transportation Director Ben deHaan told council that CR 40 scored low due to a number of factors.

“It had low traffic volumes, there are reduced speeds on this roadway, and the primary function of this roadway is property access,” he explained. “Development opportunities can be restricted because it is a county roadway.”

deHaan said that the restrictions that a County Road has handcuffs any possible development along the road.

Councillor Marc St. Pierre (South Dundas) said that South Dundas would like to talk to its planner to see how many severances could be created on the road if it is downloaded. He also clarified that if the road was downloaded, that it would be done so in good condition, similar to the previous transfer that happened between SDG and South Dundas for the former CR 4/Lakeshore Drive.

“Assuming it is a two-way street,” St. Pierre asked of any potential downloading agreement. deHaan confirmed that roads downloaded would be in good condition when downloaded.

“We would not want to give a lemon, nor would we want to receive a lemon” deHaan quipped. “We don’t want to create an undue financial burden.”

The study also recommended downloading CR 9 in North Dundas (Chesterville), CR 17 and CR 26 in South Glengarry to their respective townships. The Finch-Roxborough Boundary Road in North Stormont would be added to the SDG county road network.

Five local road sections were recommended in the study to create Connecting Links agreements with the local municipalities for the urban sections of CR 3 and 38 in Winchester, CR 37 in Chesterville, and for CR 34 in Alexandria and Lancaster.

“What this is all about is trying to get the best understanding

Irish Headline Road, which connects CR 16 and CR 5 to CR 1 just south of South Mountain was not considered for any changes in the study.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit

