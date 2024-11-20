Obituary – Gary Pemberton

Passed away peacefully at the Ottawa General Hospital on Monday November 18, 2024, Gary Pemberton of Williamsburg, age 77. Loving husband of Irene Pemberton (nee Banach). Loving father of David Pemberton (Julie) of Williamsburg, Amy Pemberton (Duncan) of Blackstock and Janet Norris (Grant) of Winchester. Dear brother of Glenn Pemberton (late Carolyn) of Williamsburg and Marilyn Beckstead (Gordon) of Ottawa. Gary will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Emeline, June, Olivia and Hannah. He was predeceased by his parents Harold and Gwyneth Pemberton (nee Benton) and his infant granddaughter Marah. He is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Thursday, November 21st from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. An Oddfellows service will be held on Thursday evening at 9 p.m. Funeral service will be held at the South Dundas Lutheran Community Church in Williamsburg on Friday, November 22nd at 11 a.m. A reception will follow. Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery in Morrisburg. Donations to Dundas County Hospice or the South Dundas Lutheran Community Church would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit

