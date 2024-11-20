This week’s headlines in The Leader – November 20, 2024

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • Lions celebrate 75 years of dedicated service;
  • Stampville Road marked for potential transfer – study;
  • Canada Post strike halts mail;
  • Game on 2025 – NYE party for Earl Baker Park Fund;
  • Nine charities vying for funds of 100 Men of South Dundas;
  • Slight rebound in St. Lawrence Seaway shipping traffic;
  • Editorial – A backwards step for municipalities;
  • Evonik Morrisburg plant celebrates six decades;
  • Three point weekend for Jr. Lions on the road;
  • These stories and more.

