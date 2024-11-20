This week’s headlines in The Leader – November 20, 2024

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

Lions celebrate 75 years of dedicated service;

Stampville Road marked for potential transfer – study;

Canada Post strike halts mail;

Game on 2025 – NYE party for Earl Baker Park Fund;

Nine charities vying for funds of 100 Men of South Dundas;

Slight rebound in St. Lawrence Seaway shipping traffic;

Editorial – A backwards step for municipalities;

Evonik Morrisburg plant celebrates six decades;

Three point weekend for Jr. Lions on the road;

These stories and more.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories published online beginning Thursday.

Are you a subscriber to the print edition of The Leader? Click here for instructions on how to receive your copy during the Canada Post strike.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit

