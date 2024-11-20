This week’s headlines in The Leader – November 20, 2024

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:
- Lions celebrate 75 years of dedicated service;
- Stampville Road marked for potential transfer – study;
- Canada Post strike halts mail;
- Game on 2025 – NYE party for Earl Baker Park Fund;
- Nine charities vying for funds of 100 Men of South Dundas;
- Slight rebound in St. Lawrence Seaway shipping traffic;
- Editorial – A backwards step for municipalities;
- Evonik Morrisburg plant celebrates six decades;
- Three point weekend for Jr. Lions on the road;
- These stories and more.
