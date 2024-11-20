Obituary – Donald A. Garlough

Passed away peacefully at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Monday, November 18, 2024, Donald A. Garlough of Williamsburg, age 86. Loving husband of the late Mary Garlough (nee McCarthy) and Janet Garlough (nee Lawson). Loving father of Lorne Garlough (Susan) of Williamsburg, John Garlough of Williamsburg and Dennis Garlough (Colleen) of Merlin. Dear brother of Gordon Garlough (Karen) of Williamsburg, Gladys Edgerton (Ken) of Chesterville and Edna Garlough of Morrisburg. Don will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren Sarah, Corbin, Mitchel, Rebekah (Marius), Joe, Megan, Grace and his great-grandson Quentin. He was predeceased by his parents Cecil and Kathleen Garlough (nee McIntosh). He is also survived by nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Friday, November 22nd from 1 p.m. until time of the memorial service at 3 p.m. Interment of cremated remains will be at New Union Cemetery in Williamsburg. A reception will follow at Cedar Glen Golf Club. Donations to Winchester Hospital or the Canadian Cancer Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

