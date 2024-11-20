Message to Morrisburg Leader print edition subscribers

Due to the ongoing Canada Post strike, all mail is being held until the strike is over. For Leader subscribers in South Dundas, you may visit our offices in Morrisburg to pick up your copy each week, until the strike action is resolved. Our offices are at 41 Main Street in the Morrisburg Village Plaza, behind Seaway Valley Pharmacy. All editions not picked up will be placed in the mail once the strike action is over and mail service has resumed.

Select stories from The Leader will still be published online starting Thursday, as per our normal schedule. Retail sales delivery are unaffected. To buy your copy of The Leader at a retail outlet near you, click here.

Thank you for your patience during this time, we apologize for any inconvenience to our readers.

Sam Laurin

Editor and Publisher

The Morrisburg Leader Ltd.

