Obituary – Marguerite “Ree” Graham

Died peacefully, November 15, 2024, with family and friends by her side. Mourning Ree’s passing are her sister, Sara Lawson, Ree’s 3 children: Brian (Cathy), Wendy (Jean Landry), and Joanne Graham, her four grandsons, Nelson Landry, Rory Graham, Myles Landry (Alaska McMillan), and Eric Graham, as well as her good friend Rosie Galicia (Dr. Iveta Jarosova). She will be missed by her entire community.

What a lady… Funny, wise, smart – a woman who dispensed generous kindnesses, large and small, without thinking it was remarkable, all the while leaving the recipient with their dignity.

After graduating from McGill University (Macdonald College) in Plant Pathology, Ree worked in the Psychiatry Department at the Ottawa General Hospital, fueling her lifelong interest in Psychology.

Ree loved interior design and fashion. Her sense of style and her beautiful home are proof of this.

Ree’s true legacy is her love and commitment to her family.

Weaving her love, support, and concern through every family member with the strength of a Gossamer thread made of an unbreakable bond.

Celebration Ceremony

Friends are welcomed to join in Ree Graham’s celebration of life on Saturday, November 30th at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home, 10 Beach Ave, Iroquois, ON, K0E 1K0. Visitation begins at 1 p.m. followed by the ceremony at 2 p.m.

Donations to our community Winchester District Memorial Hospital Continuing Care Unit would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

