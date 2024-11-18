Obituary – Hazel Jean Ace

Passed away peacefully at the Winchester & District Memorial Hospital, on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, at the age of 94. Dearly beloved wife of the late Albert Ace. Loving mother of Debbie Ace and David Ace both of Iroquois. Cherished grandmother of Bryce Fournier of Iroquois and Elyse Fournier (Kris Smith) of Ottawa and great grandmother of Millar and Wren Fournier and Stevie Smith. Predeceased by her brothers Lyall and Clare Stewart and her sister Lorraine McCreary. Also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Iroquois on Saturday, November 16 from 1pm until time of the service at the Funeral Home at 2pm. Donations to the CNIB would gratefully acknowledge by the family. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com

