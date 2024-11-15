Obituary – Todd Casselman

Passed away peacefully following a courageous 10 year battle with cancer, at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Thursday, November 14, 2024, Todd Casselman of Williamsburg, age 58. Loving father of Dylan Casselman (Maddie) of Cornwall and Tanner Casselman (Emily) of Westport. Much loved son of Ron and Linda Casselman (nee Barkley) of Williamsburg. Dear brother of Traci Bailey (David) of Inverary and Mark Casselman (Lisa) of Williamsburg. Loving grandfather of Mason and Cade and his grandson that is expected to be born in January of 2025. Todd will be fondly remembered by his aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Tuesday, November 19th from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A Celebration of Todd’s life will be held at Cedar Glen Golf Club on Saturday, November 23rd from 2-5 p.m. Donations to the Dundas County Hospice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

