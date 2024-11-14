Fantastic 2025 season at Upper Canada Playhouse

MORRISBURG – Artistic director Donnie Bowes is thrilled to announce the new season of plays and musicals that will launch Upper Canada Playhouse’s 2025 season…shows for everyone to love.

Not only does the Playhouse offer a summer season of comedies, but it also offers live concerts in the winter, spring and fall, and a family Christmas show, all of which have proven hugely popular with audiences. Essentially the Playhouse now stages year round entertainment with its extended season, drawing many visitors to South Dundas, guaranteeing a strong and positive impact on the local economy and tourist industries.

To kick off the 2025 line up of productions, a delightful musical favourite is returning to the stage. ‘Vegas Knights’ starring the popular and talented Derek Marshall, is returning the weekend of February 7-9.The music of Elvis, Sinatra, Tom Jones, Dean Martin and the Rat Pack will fill the theatre as the audience travels back in time to the age of the great crooners. To add to the wonderful music, gossipy tidbits and anecdotes about those lounge singers will also be an entertaining part of the show.

March 28-30th will see another wonderful musical event come to the Playhouse. The fabulous Leisa Way and her Wayward Wind Band will light up the stage with a musical tribute to the late, great Gordon Lightfoot. ‘Early Morning Rain- The Legend of Gordon Lightfoot’ has toured throughout Canada, to full houses: Leisa’s production will bring back wonderful memories of this nation’s favourite troubadour.

“We’ve been augmenting our summer season with off season concerts,” said Donnie Bowes. “We feel these additional shows really add a new component to the Playhouse season. They keep our doors open, and attract a lot of new people to the theatres. Almost makes UCP year round.”

And the Playhouse is also bringing back a unique theatre company – just for the kids (and lucky adults). DuffleBag Theatre, with 30 years of bringing the best in participatory theatre to schools and children of all ages world wide, is returning to the Playhouse for one show only, on April 12. Last year’s production of the ‘Three Musketeers’ was such a hit, that the Company will be at the Playhouse to present a brand new show, ‘Beauty and the Beast’. Kids will love taking part in this fun-filled and exciting take on the classic tale.

The Playhouse 2025 hits just keep coming. Chris McHarge, who has brought such outstanding musical show cases to the Playhouse as ‘Glory Days’, ‘Summer of Love’, ‘Johnny and June’ and this summer’s hit, ‘Memphis to Motown’, is bringing a spectacular new show to the Playhouse April 23-May 2. Be prepared to be thrilled when McHarge’s ‘The Highwaymen’ hits the Playhouse stage. Featuring the biggest hits of Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, Johnny Cash and Kris Kristofferson, this will be a blockbuster show. “This show highlights the best in country music,” Bowes said. “It was originally scheduled at the Playhouse in 2020 – and then COVID struck. We are delighted to finally have it here, and I think it is going to be very popular. What a great way to officially start off our summer season.”

That “official” season starts with the world premiere of a Norm Foster comedy, ‘A Woman’s Love List’. Bowes laughs that he and actor/director/playwright Jesse Collins were reminiscing about audience favourite Foster’s plays, including the Playhouse’s very popular production of ‘The Love List’. “So we called Norm and told him it’s time to flip the list, and this time have two women deciding the nature and qualities of the ‘ideal’ man… and seeing some of those versions magically appear. Well, Norm really liked the idea, and created ‘A Woman’s Love List’, which will debut at the Playhouse June 5-29th.” Summer shows at the Playhouse now run three and a half weeks, giving audiences many opportunities to see a production.

For those who loved the feisty women of ‘Leaving Marjorie Bliss’ the Playhouse is staging the hit comedy, ‘The Sweet Delilah Swim Club.’ It follows the adventures of five hilarious women, over some 33 years, who “meet every August at a cottage to recharge their friendships, but also to catch up, interfere, meddle in, and share each other’s lives,” according to Bowes. “I am really looking forward to this one, July 3-27th.”

‘The Sweet Delilah Swim Club’ will be followed July 31-August 24 by another classic, very popular Norm Foster show, ‘Maggie’s Getting Married.’ A huge hit when it played at UCP several years ago, it will again charm and delight audiences. “This is truly one of my favourite Norm Foster plays,” Bowes said, “when a very big surprize turns a family wedding upside down. Audiences will be caught up in the hilarious chaos.”

The last show of the summer season has been a big hit on the summer theatre circuit, and will hugely entertain Playhouse crowds – especially in a community where curling is popular. “However, you don’t have to know a thing about curling to totally enjoy ‘Hurry Hard’, coming September 4-28,” Bowes laughed. “ You just have to have fun with the hilarious ups and downs of a men’s curling team, who find themselves a man short – just before a big bonspiel. What’s their solution? Recruit a player from a women’s team. The comedy never lets up.”

The Playhouse 2025 season ends on some wonderful fall fun notes.

‘Senior Moments,’ October 14-18, brings back those two lovable, irascible characters, Lucien and Jimmy the Janitor. This time the Maritime duo are returning to the UCP with a brand new East Coast Comedy show. Almost always playing to sellout audiences Jimmy and Lucien will “probe the mysteries and wonders of aging with one-liners and belly laughter from start to finish.”

Christmas will see the return of one of Upper Canada Playhouse’s most beloved holiday productions, ‘A Christmas Carol,’ December 4-21st. Performing to sell out audiences in 2022, the show is back based on enormous popular demand. “Scrooge’s adventures finding the true meaning of Christmas will be played out on a magical revolving stage, in a show filled with song, dance and all of Dickens’ legendary characters, “ said Donnie Bowes. “And the role of Tiny Tim will be taken by two young local boys. Scrooge, Bob, and all the Ghosts – this will be a Christmas delight.”

Tickets and passes for the exciting 2025 season at Upper Canada Playhouse are now on sale. Don’t miss an opportunity to take in some of the best shows and musicals on any stage.

And, just a reminder, to end the 2024 season on a high, festive note, ‘Miracle on 34th Street’ opens on November 28th.

