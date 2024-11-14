Improved effort still results in Lions’ loss

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MORRISBURG – As more players return from injury, and some new players are added to the roster, the Morrisburg Lions lost a close game against the Cumberland Castors November 8.

Lions’ newcomer Lukas Rozon debuted in style, scoring the opening goal of the game with a minute left in the first period. Callum Stevenson and Ben Lapier assisted on Rozon’s goal. Rozen hails from Ingleside and played in the Cornwall Colts U18AAA program as well as for La Citadelle Patriotes in the SDG High School league.

The Lions held their 1-0 lead throughout most of the second period. With under four minutes to play in the period, Morrisburg conceded a power-play goal to Cumberland. The Castors added a second goal with just under a minute left to take a 2-1 lead. Only 10 seconds remained in the period when Rozon (from Lapier and Owen Fetterly) tied the game at two goals apiece.

The teams battled for the go-ahead goal throughout much of the third period. Cumberland got the upper hand with less than six minutes left in the game. Isaac Leduc’s eventual game-winning-goal with 5:29 remaining made it 3-2 Castors. The flat-tailed team sent the puck far into the Lions’ end in the final minutes, keeping Morrisburg from pulling their goalie for the extra attacker in search of a late equalizer. A tussle between Rozon and Leduc sent both teams to 4-on-4 hockey for the final seconds of the game.

A better effort on the ice, but the Lions still came up short with a 3-2 loss.

The Lions were 0-for-3 on the power-play in the game, and goalie Nick Lyon dropped his fifth loss of the season.

Morrisburg will play their next two games on the road. Up first, a November 16 game against the North Dundas Rockets in Chesterville. They then travel to Almonte to take on the Inferno November 23. Morrisburg’s next home game is November 30, when they host the South Grenville Rangers.

