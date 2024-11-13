This week’s headlines in The Leader – November 13, 2024

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:
- South Dundas remembers;
- In case of emergency – Community Connect;
- Provincial infrastructure grant increase of 15 per cent for South Dundas;
- Christmas Exchange – register now;
- Joint services launch Toy Drive for Children’s Aid;
- ND council reiterates Fire Plan report is ‘a guide’;
- Transfer station design underway;
- Editorial – Action needed to reduce online fraud;
- Improved effort still results in Lions’ loss;
- Fantastic 2025 season at Upper Canada Playhouse;
- These stories and more, plus photos from the Seaway DHS fall academic awards.
Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories published online beginning Thursday.
Tis the season to think of gift giving. Give the gift of news for a whole year. Subscribe now to The Leader, and buy a gift subscription for someone in your life today. Subscribe now.