This week’s headlines in The Leader – November 13, 2024

November 13, 2024 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • South Dundas remembers;
  • In case of emergency – Community Connect;
  • Provincial infrastructure grant increase of 15 per cent for South Dundas;
  • Christmas Exchange – register now;
  • Joint services launch Toy Drive for Children’s Aid;
  • ND council reiterates Fire Plan report is ‘a guide’;
  • Transfer station design underway;
  • Editorial – Action needed to reduce online fraud;
  • Improved effort still results in Lions’ loss;
  • Fantastic 2025 season at Upper Canada Playhouse;
  • These stories and more, plus photos from the Seaway DHS fall academic awards.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories published online beginning Thursday.

Tis the season to think of gift giving. Give the gift of news for a whole year. Subscribe now to The Leader, and buy a gift subscription for someone in your life today. Subscribe now.

Since you’re here…

… Thanks for reading this article. Local news is important. We hope that you continue to support local news in your community by reading The Leader, online and in print. Please consider subscribing to the print edition of the newspaper. Click here to subscribe today.

Subscribe to Email Alerts

Enter your email address to subscribe to Email Alerts and receive notifications of new posts by email whenever The Leader publishes new content on our website.