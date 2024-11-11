Obituary – Susan Lewis

Passed away peacefully at the Ottawa Civic Hospital on Wednesday, November 5, 2024, Susan Lewis (nee Casselman) of Iroquois, age 74. Loving wife of Mac Lewis. Loving mother of Robert Lewis (Jennifer) of Iroquois. Loving grandmother of Jacob and great-grandmother of Zay. Dear sister of Ann Thompson (late John) of Prescott, Shirley Nelson (late Jack) of Cochrane, Alta., Charlotte Froats (David) of Brinston, Gordon (Shirley) of Newington, Karl (late Brenda) of Sundre, Alta., Janet Casselman of Glen Becker, Janice Bradford (late Ron) of Glen Becker, Sandra Casselman (Bruce Claxton) of Morrisburg, Cathy Casselman (Carl Van Allen) of Morrisburg, Darlene Vanderbruggen (Martin) of Hanesville and Donna Billings (Karl) of Kemptville. She was predeceased by her parents Kenneth and Margaret Casselman (nee Durant), her sisters Betty Hutt, Barbara Benson and Marian Casselman and her brothers Allen, Delbert, Arnold and Dwayne Casselman. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

A public graveside service will be held at the Dundela Cemetery on Friday, November 15th at 1 p.m. followed by a reception at the Cedar Glen Golf Club. Donations to the Dundas County Hospice would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

