100 Men make a comeback

SOUTH DUNDAS – Not since 2019 have they gathered, but the 100 Men Who Care About South Dundas are getting ready to meet again.

Last week, organizers of 100 Men South Dundas announced that they are back and planning an event for November 27, 2024.

Since its inception in 2018 the group has met twice, giving about $27,000 to the group’s charities of choice.

Interrupted by the pandemic, the 100 Men of South Dundas is now ready to re-launch their initiative and hope to raise the same amount of money as at their last event which was over $12,000 – or more.

100 Men Who Care About South Dundas is a group of men who care deeply about this community and are passionate about contributing to its health and vitality.

The group meets for one evening and each member makes a $100 donation to a local project or cause as voted on by the members.

One hundred dollars per person adds up to $10,000, if 100 men sign up, to invest in making South Dundas an even better place in which to live and work.

100 Men is now looking for charitable organizations who have an idea for a project that will enhance this community and need money to make it happen.

“That’s what 100 Men is here for….to help bring that idea to life,” said the organizing committee in a media release.

Although it’s still quire early in the process, spokesperson Scott Corden confirmed that they already have a handful of charities expressing interest in seeking funds.

There are criteria to be met to be considered a candidate for the funds. To learn more about eligibility and to obtain an application form, check the website: www.100southdundas.ca

Organizers ask that all interested charities apply by November 13.

“We don’t anticipate having too few applicants as we know there are many needs,” said Corden.

At the November 27 meeting, 100 Men Who Care About South Dundas offers an opportunity to meet, mingle, donate and network with other men while learning about the great things happening in our community.

“It’s an excellent way to give back, and make a difference to South Dundas,” said Corden.

“An important aspect of the November 27th evening is creating greater awareness of the needs, and of the organizations in our area who are trying to help,” he added.

This year’s organizing committee includes: Wally Baker, Jack Barkley, Scott Corden, Miles Harrison, Chuck Irvine, Doug Jarvis, Nick Lee, and Mark Lewis.

Anyone interested in becoming a member of the 100 Men Who Care About South Dundas can join by filling out the form at www. www.100southdundas.ca

Organizers look forward to seeing the men of South Dundas join this worthy cause.

