Local PCs first to nominate in SDSG

CORNWALL – If a provincial election was called today, there is only one party ready to hit the ground running in Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry: the Progressive Conservatives.

The party announced last month that incumbent candidate, Nolan Quinn, was acclaimed as their candidate in the next provincial election.

“Nolan has been a tremendous voice for the people of SDSG,” said Ontario PC Party leader Doug Ford in a release. “His dedication to boosting the local economy and enhancing public services has played a key role in attracting infrastructure investments, expanding healthcare access, and preparing workers for new opportunities.”

The PCs have been nominating many of their candidates for the next provincial election. While that election is scheduled for June 2026, Ford has not given a clear answer when asked at recent press conferences if he will go to the polls sooner.

In the past three weeks, 10 PC candidates, including Leeds, Grenville, 1000 Islands, and Rideau Lakes incumbent Steve Clark were nominated/acclaimed.

In SDSG, the PCs are the only party with a candidate, or who have even started any nomination process.

The Ontario NDP acknowledged an inquiry by The Leader on their plans to nominate a candidate, and whether the party plans to parachute an out-of-riding candidate for the next election. However, no other response was provided from the Opposition party before publication.

Denis Sabourin with the SDSG provincial Liberals said they are talking with a few interested candidates locally. No firm nomination deadline has been set by the party or local officials.

“Timing is everything,” Sabourin said. “When we have a candidate who is ready to move forward, we’ll work with the provincial leadership to set a nomination date.”

An inquiry to the Green Party of Ontario did not receive a response by publication deadline.

Quinn was first elected MPP in June 2022. He was elevated to cabinet early this summer, and promoted to Minister of Colleges and Universities in August.

