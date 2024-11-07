Local environmental organization prints lasting legacy

NORTH DUNDAS – A local environmental group is retiring, but not before cementing a lasting education legacy for the region.

Founded in 1990, the Dundas Environmental Awareness Group announced late-October that it was ceasing operations.

“It was time,” said Maria Thompson with the DEAG. “Many of us are retired now.”

The DEAG began as a small group of citizens in North Dundas, concerned about the environment. Incorporated in 1992, the not-for-profit organization worked a number of projects including being an active partner in launching the Blue Box Programs in North Dundas and South Dundas. Its members also worked with South Nation conservation, and the former Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry Board of Education on various education projects in the early-to-mid 1990s.

One of the biggest accomplishments of the DEAG was publishing its Healthy Home Guide Book for home owners in the SNC watershed. The book covered topics such as wells and drinking water, to how to have a waste-less home, good air quality, and how to protect shorelines and wildlife habitat.

The book was a success, being distributed at many events, home shows, and SNC events. It was featured at the Royal Winter Fair in Toronto as well. It was reprinted six times, and updated twice with new and revised information.

As part of the group’s legacy, the book has been passed on to SNC, which will be responsible in the future for updating and distributing the resource.

The group’s last resources were used to print a limited number of copies of the HHGB to distribute to local libraries and municipalities.

“The HHGB offers a comprehensive, step-by-step approach for families and individuals, so that they can make a positive difference at home towards their own health as well as the health of their environment,” the group said. A digital copy of the HHGB can be found on the SNC website at www.nation.on.ca.

