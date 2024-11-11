Obituary – Jim Alexander

Passed away peacefully at the Wellington House Nursing Home in Prescott on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, Jim Alexander of Prescott, age 84. Loving husband of Susanne Alexander (nee Woolnough). Loving father of Michael Alexander (Sydney) of Anchorage, Alaska. Dear brother of Jack Alexander (Margaret) of Bellevillle. Dear father-in-law of Cheryl Alexander of Nestors Falls. Jim will be fondly remembered by his grandsons Brent, Ryan, Kris, Wesley and his great-grandchildren Cole and Phoebe. He was predeceased by his parents Kenneth and Lillian Alexander (nee Walker) and his son Patrick Alexander.

Funeral Arrangements

A Celebration of Jim’s life will be held at Cedar Glen Golf Club on Sunday, November 24th from 1-4 p.m. Donations to the Diabetes Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

Print

Reddit

