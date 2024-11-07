New Playhouse sign adds to Morrisburg’s busy landscape

MORRISBURG – Sign of the times? Out with the old, in with the new? All of that and more.

The Upper Canada Playhouse parking lot is constantly filled with audiences from far and wide who flock to see their season of professional live theatre and music. It now features a brand-new state of the art sign to keep everyone informed about their shows and to keep those crowds coming.

The Playhouse staff, board and sponsors have made this new signage possible by continuing to attract audiences appreciating the theatre’s high standard of production and by its investment in marketing these shows not only locally but beyond. It also gives The Playhouse the opportunity to showcase its sponsors and other groups that may rent the space for their functions.

“We’re proud to be a big attraction for our community and also happy to see our local and visiting audiences supporting our local businesses while they’re here,” said UCP Artistic Director Donnie Bowes. “With so many entertainment options to choose from these days, you have to get your name out there. Maybe old-fashioned to say, but you can’t hide your light under a bushel.”

And what better time to celebrate this new addition to The Playhouse’s crowded parking lot than its recent 2025 Season Announcement followed by its magical and musical family Christmas show Miracle on 34th Street.

