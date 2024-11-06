This week’s headlines in The Leader – November 6, 2024

November 6, 2024 Editor News

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:

  • 100 Men make a comeback;
  • Local PCs first to nominate in SDSG;
  • Parting of ways;
  • Milestone Service Pins presented at Royal Canadian Legion Branch 48;
  • Local environmental organization prints lasting legacy;
  • Province to launch $200 rebate program;
  • Editorial – Remembering all who served Canada;
  • Free Flu and COVID-19 Vaccinations available;
  • Lions winless in three with losses to Rideaus and Cougars;
  • St. Lawrence Acoustic Stage audience charmed by iskwē;
  • These stories and more in The Leader.

Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories published online beginning Thursday.

