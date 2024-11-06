This week’s headlines in The Leader – November 6, 2024

This week’s headlines in The Leader include:
- 100 Men make a comeback;
- Local PCs first to nominate in SDSG;
- Parting of ways;
- Milestone Service Pins presented at Royal Canadian Legion Branch 48;
- Local environmental organization prints lasting legacy;
- Province to launch $200 rebate program;
- Editorial – Remembering all who served Canada;
- Free Flu and COVID-19 Vaccinations available;
- Lions winless in three with losses to Rideaus and Cougars;
- St. Lawrence Acoustic Stage audience charmed by iskwē;
- These stories and more in The Leader.
Pick up your copy of The Leader, in-stores now. Select stories published online beginning Thursday.