Obituary – Madalyn Margaret Gates

Peacefully at the Granite Ridge Nursing Home in Stittsville, on Thursday, October 31, 2024. Madalyn Margaret Gates (nee Fisk) of Iroquois at the age of 83. Dearly beloved wife of the late Alvin “Al” Gates. Loving mother of Jeffrey John Gates (Chantal Collin Gates), William (Bill) Gates (Audra Bastable), and Scott Adam Gates.

She will also be deeply missed by her grandchildren Justin Dunn, Brian and Allison Gates, and her great-grandchildren Grayson and Gabrielle and step-grandchildren Marie and Gavin. Predeceased by her parents Willard and Margaret Fisk and by her brother John Fisk.

No funeral service will be held at this time. Donations in memory of Madalyn can be made to the Lung Cancer Canada.

If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family.” Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

