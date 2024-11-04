Obituary – John Portelance

November 20, 1981 - October 31, 2024

November 4, 2024 Editor Obituaries

Passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, October 31, 2024, John Portelance of North Gower, age 42.  Loving companion of Jennifer Pilon. Dear father of Austin and Renee Portelance of Ottawa.  Dear stepfather of Shannon Boomhower (Wes Alexander) of Iroquois, Grayson Boomhower of Williamsburg, Paige Boomhower (Josh Savard) of Morrisburg and Shyann Boomhower (Skyler Keeler) of Iroquois.  Beloved son of Karla Mercado of Johnstown and Howard Portelance (Lynda) of Hallville.    Dear brother of Tami Portelance of Johnstown.  Son-in-law of Cheryl and John Pilon of Hallville.  John will be fondly remembered by his aunt Cindy Portelance (Tim Coville) of Gatineau and his cousins Steven (Charlie), Randy, Jason (Mali) and Danny (Sufia).

 Funeral Arrangements

A Celebration of John’s life will be held at a later date.   Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

Since you’re here…

… Thanks for reading this article. Local news is important. We hope that you continue to support local news in your community by reading The Leader, online and in print. Please consider subscribing to the print edition of the newspaper. Click here to subscribe today.

Subscribe to Email Alerts

Enter your email address to subscribe to Email Alerts and receive notifications of new posts by email whenever The Leader publishes new content on our website.