Obituary – John Portelance

Passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, October 31, 2024, John Portelance of North Gower, age 42. Loving companion of Jennifer Pilon. Dear father of Austin and Renee Portelance of Ottawa. Dear stepfather of Shannon Boomhower (Wes Alexander) of Iroquois, Grayson Boomhower of Williamsburg, Paige Boomhower (Josh Savard) of Morrisburg and Shyann Boomhower (Skyler Keeler) of Iroquois. Beloved son of Karla Mercado of Johnstown and Howard Portelance (Lynda) of Hallville. Dear brother of Tami Portelance of Johnstown. Son-in-law of Cheryl and John Pilon of Hallville. John will be fondly remembered by his aunt Cindy Portelance (Tim Coville) of Gatineau and his cousins Steven (Charlie), Randy, Jason (Mali) and Danny (Sufia).

Funeral Arrangements

A Celebration of John’s life will be held at a later date. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

