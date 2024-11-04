Passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, October 31, 2024, Gordon Spearman of Williamsburg, age 75. Loving husband of Suzane Edge-Spearman. Dear brother of Donald Spearman (Debbie) of Devon, Alberta and Janet Spearman (Kevin Eastman) of Winchester. Dear stepfather of Jean-Francois “J.F.” Poirier of Ottawa. Gordon will be fondly remembered by his nephews Jordan Eastman (Kara) of Ottawa, Jeff Eastman of Ottawa and his great-nephews Alistair and Walter Eastman. He was predeceased by his parents Walter and Dorothy Spearman (nee Deeks).

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Monday, November 4th from 7-9 p.m. Funeral service will be held at the Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 5th at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Morrisburg. A reception will follow at the McIntosh Inn. Donations to the O.S.P.C.A. would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

