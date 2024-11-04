Obituary – Sandra Van Allen

Passed away suddenly at the Winchester District Memorial Hospital on Thursday, October 31, 2024, Sandra Van Allen (nee Mongor) of Morrisburg, age 82. Beloved wife of the late Leland Van Allen. Loving mother of Barry Van Allen (Linda) of Morrisburg, Nancy Waldroff (Bert Marcellus) of Pidgeon Island and Michael Van Allen (Kim) of Morrisburg. Dear sister of Barbara Cougler (Peter) of Ajax and Linda Droppo of Morrisburg. Dear sister-in-law of Barbara Castleman (late Gordon) of Cornwall. Sandra will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Blake (Lesley), Alyson (Ryan), Megan (Andre), Taylor (Marcus), Brandon (Mandy), Carrie (Jason), Matt and her great-grandchildren Jackson, Taylor, Hannah, Theo, Corbyn, Grayson, Carter, Sunny, Cassius and Tyson. She was predeceased by her parents Bill and Phyllis Mongor (nee Deeks) and her great-grandson Camdyn Belair. She will be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden McLaughlin Funeral Home in Williamsburg on Wednesday, November 6th from 6-9 p.m. and on Thursday, November 7th from 10 a.m. until time of the memorial service at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Fairview Cemetery in Morrisburg. A reception will follow at the Royal Canadian Legion in Morrisburg. Donations to Winchester Hospital or Dundas Manor Nursing Home would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

