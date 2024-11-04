Obituary – Zeta Baker

Passed away peacefully at the Ottawa Heart Institute on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, Zeta Baker (nee Markell) of Mariatown, age 81. Beloved wife of the late Allen Baker. Loving mother of Cindy Baker (Brent Harper) of Cornwall, Patty Baker (Mark Ault) of Cornwall, Amy Baker of Morrisburg, Allen Baker (Angie) of Hanesville and Doug Baker (Marguerite) of Morrisburg. Zeta will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Stephanie, Justin, Crystal, Ashley, Melinda, Jeffrey, Meranda, Brandon, Tyler, Curtis, Wesley, Gabriel, Bethany, Lilly, several great-grandchildren and great, great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Willis Markell (Doreen) of Iroquois, Teddy Markell (late Margo) of Dundela, Nancy Jollota (Victor) of Dundela, Tressa Sargent (late Robert) of Prescott, Arlene Lemaire (late Chuck) of Ottawa and Rick Markell (Margaret) of Williamsburg. Dear sister-in-law of Faye Markell of Dundela. She was predeceased by her parents Lloyd and Dorothy Markell (Keeler), her daughter Chrissy, daughter-in-law Valerie Baker, her grandson Michael and her brothers Roger and Lloyd Markell. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements

Friends may call at the Marsden and McLaughlin Funeral Home, Williamsburg, on Sunday, November 3rd from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral service will be held at St. James Anglican Church, Morrisburg, on Monday, November 4th at 11 a.m. Interment will be at St. James Anglican Cemetery in Morrisburg. A luncheon will follow at the Royal Canadian Legion in Morrisburg. Donations to Community Living Dundas County would be gratefully acknowledged by the family. If you are making your donation online or by cheque directly to the charity, please include the following note with your gift “please notify the family”. Online condolences may be made at marsdenmclaughlin.com.

